Video: Messi and Co.’s Inter Miami trains ahead of Leagues Cup semifinal

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami trained ahead of its Leagues Cup semifinal against Philadelphia Union in Chester on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 23:27 IST , CHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi appeared to tweak his right ankle during a practice session in Fort Lauderdale early on Monday, according to multiple US reports.

Inter Miami coach Gerard Martino however later said there was no cause for concern over Messi’s fitness ahead of the side’s Leagues Cup semifinal against Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup semifinal: When and where to watch Messi play?

Less than a month into his career with Miami, Messi can help the club into their first final with a victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Messi has scored eight goals in five appearances for Miami since making his debut for the club on July 21.

Miami are unbeaten since Messi’s debut, and have marched into the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup, a new cross-border tournament for teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga-MX.

