WATCH: RCB vs RR match highlights and analysis

On a batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did well to defend a par total against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here on Sunday.

Set a target of 190, RR stumbled to 182 for six. A disciplined bowling performance from RCB saved the day, with pacer Harshal Patel starring with three wickets.

It was a poor chase from RR. Yashasvi Jaiswal (47, 37b, 5x4, 2x6) and Devdutt Padikkal (52, 34b, 7x4, 1x6) guided the visitor to a comfortable 92 for one in 10 overs, but from here, slow batting robbed RR of momentum.

Southpaw Shimron Hetmyer (3, 9b), known to be a power hitter, had a shocking outing.

The asking rate reached breaking point when RR needed 61 runs from 24 balls. Dhruv Jurel (34 n.o., 16b, 2x4, 2x6) and R. Ashwin (12, 6b, 2x4) fired in spurts, but it was nowhere near enough.

Harshal’s slower deliveries befuddled the RR batters, while David Willey (one for 26) kept up the pressure with a tight line. Mohammed Siraj was expensive, even if he often beat the batter for pace. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga applied the brakes with a miserly spell in the middle overs.

-Ashwin Achal

