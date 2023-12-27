“Winning the Olympic gold for my country would be something really, really unique and special,” Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic tells journalists ahead of his exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Saudi Arabia before the start of the 2024 season.
Latest on Sportstar
- VIDEO: Novak Djokovic says will ‘have a shot’ at Olympic gold in Paris
- SA vs IND Live Score, First Test Day 2: India 208/8 v South Africa; Rahul looks to carry on, Match starts at 1 pm IST
- Premier League: Villa’s Emery rues loss vs Man United after ‘brilliant’ season so far
- Premier League: Chelsea ‘so far away from target’, says Pochettino
- Premier League: Guardiola says rivals want Man City to fail ‘more than ever’
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE