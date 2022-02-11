National Volleyball Championship: Haryana to play Kerala in men's quarterfinal

Defending champion Haryana, which finished behind Railways as the No. 2 in Group 'A' in the league phase, will clash with Kerala in the men's quarterfinals of the 70 National senior volleyball championship at the KIIT indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Saturday.

The quarterfinals begin on Saturday morning and in the women's section last year's winner Kerala, the Group 'A' topper, will take on Tamil Nadu.

The top three teams in both the men's and women's groups 'A' and 'B' automatically qualified for the quarterfinals and the play-off matches for the other two berths were held today.