National Volleyball Championship: Haryana to play Kerala in men's quarterfinal

Stan Rayan
KOCHI
11 February, 2022 21:40 IST

Defending champion Haryana, which finished behind Railways as the No. 2 in Group 'A' in the league phase, will clash with Kerala in the men's quarterfinals of the 70 National senior volleyball championship at the KIIT indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Saturday.

The quarterfinals begin on Saturday morning and in the women's section last year's winner Kerala, the Group 'A' topper, will take on Tamil Nadu.

The top three teams in both the men's and women's groups 'A' and 'B' automatically qualified for the quarterfinals and the play-off matches for the other two berths were held today.

The results (playoffs for last two quarterfinal berths):

Men: Punjab bt Assam 25-20, 25-17, 25-21; Karnataka bt Chandigarh 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 15-7; Punjab bt Delhi 25-22, 18-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-11; Chandigarh bt Odisha 25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23.

Women: Rajasthan bt Delhi 25-19, 25-12, 25-22; Tamil Nadu bt Maharashtra 25-8, 25-13, 25-10; Rajasthan bt Gujarat 27-25, 25-15, 25-18; Tamil Nad bt Odisha 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16.

Quarterfinal line-up:

Men: Railways v Punjab; Tamil Nadu v Rajasthan; Haryana v Kerala; Services v Karnataka.

Women: Kerala v Tamil Nadu; Karnataka v Chandigarh; Himachal Pradesh v West Bengal; Railways v Rajasthan.