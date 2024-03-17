PVL 2024, Super 5s: Ahmedabad Defenders stuns table-topper Calicut Heroes, to face Delhi Toofans in eliminator

The reigning champions, Ahmedabad Defenders, pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind win against Calicut Heroes in a thrilling encounter to book itself an eliminator berth.

Despite dropping the first two sets, the Defenders displayed remarkable grit to win 16-18, 13-15, 15-11, 15-8, 15- 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

The Heroes got off to a flying start with a powerful ‘Super Serve’ ace from Ukkra Pandian. Defenders responded through star attacker Angamuthu, but Chirag Yadav proved clutch with key points to seal a narrow victory in the first set.

The second set belonged entirely to Calicut. Shon T John dominated offensively, while a concerning injury forced Ahmedabad’s middle-blocker IIya Burau off the court.

Facing elimination, the Ahmedabad team displayed unwavering determination. Captain Muthusamy Appavu and Angamuthu led the fightback, guiding their team to a crucial win in the third set.

The fourth set saw Shikhar Singh and libero Srikanth T. combine brilliantly to push the match to a decisive fifth.

Carrying the momentum into the final set, the Defenders capitalised on Heroes’ errors to build a lead. Middle-blocker L.M. Manoj rose to the occasion with crucial blocks, securing a dramatic victory for Ahmedabad.

This win sets up a tantalising eliminator clash against the Delhi Toofans. With victory, the Defenders will have a chance to face the Calicut Heroes again in the finals.