Home Volleyball Volleyball Senior Nationals: Services men enter quarterfinal Services defeated Kerala 3-2 in a close thriller and entered the men's quarterfinal after its second win in Group 'B' in the 70th senior national volleyball championship at the KIIT on Tuesday. Team Sportstar BHUBANESWAR: 08 February, 2022 20:51 IST Services defeated Kerala 3-2 and entered the men's quarterfinal after its second win in Group 'B' in the 70th senior national volleyball championship. Representative Image - REUTERS Team Sportstar BHUBANESWAR: 08 February, 2022 20:51 IST Services defeated Kerala 3-2 in a close thriller and entered the men's quarterfinal after its second win in Group 'B' in the 70th senior national volleyball championship at the KIIT here on Tuesday.In other league matches, Tamil Nadu men beat Assam in a five set thiller 3-2, while Tamil Nadu women prevailed over Chhattisgarh 3-0.The results (league):Men: Services bt Kerala 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 17-15; TN bt Assam 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-5; AP bt Madhya Pradesh 25-16, 25-18, 25-21; Chandigarh bt Puducherry 25-20, 25-21, 25-11; Delhi bt WB 25-21, 26-24, 25-15; Punjab bt Chhattisgarh 25-15, 25-20, 25-22.Women: TN bt Chhattisgarh 25-11, 25-16, 25-7; Railways bt Maharashtra 25-13, 25-10, 25-6; Odisha bt Uttaranchal 25-12, 25-13, 25-14; UP bt AP 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 27-25.