Wrestling

Asian Wrestling Championship: Sarita, Sushma bag bronze

Sara Natami wins bronze in 59kg, while Sushma Shokeen bags bronze in the 55kg category.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 April, 2022 17:05 IST
Wrestling Mat

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Sushma was defeated by Otgonjargal Ganbaatar 15-5 in Round 5 as the latter went on to win silver.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 April, 2022 17:05 IST

India's Sarita Mor and Sushma Shokeen won bronze in the 59kg and 55kg categories respectively at the Asian Wrestling Championship, 2022.

Sushma was defeated by Otgonjargal Ganbaatar 15-5 in Round 5 as the latter went on to win silver.Sara Natami and Umi Imai of Japan won gold in the 59 kg and 55 kg categories, respectively.

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App