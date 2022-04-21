Asian Wrestling Championship: Sarita, Sushma bag bronze

India's Sarita Mor and Sushma Shokeen won bronze in the 59kg and 55kg categories respectively at the Asian Wrestling Championship, 2022.

Sushma was defeated by Otgonjargal Ganbaatar 15-5 in Round 5 as the latter went on to win silver.Sara Natami and Umi Imai of Japan won gold in the 59 kg and 55 kg categories, respectively.