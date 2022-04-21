More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Asian Wrestling Championship: Sarita, Sushma bag bronze Sara Natami wins bronze in 59kg, while Sushma Shokeen bags bronze in the 55kg category. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2022 17:05 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Sushma was defeated by Otgonjargal Ganbaatar 15-5 in Round 5 as the latter went on to win silver. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 21 April, 2022 17:05 IST India's Sarita Mor and Sushma Shokeen won bronze in the 59kg and 55kg categories respectively at the Asian Wrestling Championship, 2022.Sushma was defeated by Otgonjargal Ganbaatar 15-5 in Round 5 as the latter went on to win silver.Sara Natami and Umi Imai of Japan won gold in the 59 kg and 55 kg categories, respectively. Read more stories on Wrestling. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :