Bajrang Punia goes into exam mode, will deactivate all social media handles till Olympics

Bajrang Punia, 27, will be seen in action in the UWW ranking series event -- Matteo Pellicone in Italy from Thursday.

PTI 01 March, 2021 13:16 IST

Bajrang recently returned from USA after attending a one-month training camp at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in Michigan. - AP

Olympic-bound star Indian grappler Bajrang Punia on Monday announced he will be deactivating all his social media accounts until the Games in Tokyo this July-August.One of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, Bajrang took to Twitter to announce the decision."I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today. Now I will meet all of you after the Olympics.... I hope you will continue to shower me with your love..... Jai Hind," he tweeted in hindi. Mein apne sabhi social media handles ko aaj se band kar raha hu. Ab Olympic ke baad aap sabhi se mulaakaat hogi ... ummeed karta hu aap apna pyaar banaye rakhenge ..... jai Hind pic.twitter.com/wCKXuT4gj9— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) March 1, 2021 Bajrang, who had qualified for the Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships, recently returned from USA after attending a one-month training camp at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in Michigan.The 27-year-old will be seen in action in the UWW ranking series event -- Matteo Pellicone in Italy from Thursday.