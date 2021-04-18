Deepak Punia bags silver at Asian Wrestling Championships

Deepak Punia claimed the silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships after losing to Iran's Hassan Yazdan in the 86kg final at Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday.

Yazdan, an Olympic champion, was far too strong for 22-year-old Deepak as he stormed to a comfortable victory by technical superiority.

Deepak, who has won two bronze medals at the continental championship before, reached the final with a confident 2-0 win over South Korea's Gwanuk Kim. The Indian old has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Ravinder lost to Kyrgyzstan's Ikromzhon Khadzhimurodov in the 61kg bronze medal bout.

Sanjeet will take on Uzbekistan's Rustam Shodiev for a bronze medal in the 92kg category.