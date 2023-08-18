MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India‘s greco-roman grapplers disappoint in junior World Championships

Anil Mor, Deepak Punia and three more grapplers took to the mat on Friday but none of them could get past the quarterfinals.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 19:40 IST , AMMAN - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Image: Five Indian wrestlers competed at the World Championships in the greco-roman category but none managed to secure a medal.
Representative Image: Five Indian wrestlers competed at the World Championships in the greco-roman category but none managed to secure a medal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative Image: Five Indian wrestlers competed at the World Championships in the greco-roman category but none managed to secure a medal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s greco-roman grapplers cut a sorry figure at the UWW Junior World Championships, as five from the country failed to get past the quarterfinals on Friday.

Anil Mor began well by winning his qualification bout against Luka Javakhadze of Georgia 11-2 via victory by fall, before he recorded a 11-4 win on points against Ukraine’s Marko Voloshyn.

But his charge came to a halt in the the quarterfinals, losing 6-7 on points against Nuristan Suiorkulov of Kyrgyzstan.

In the 63kg category, Sandeep failed to cross the qualifying hurdle, losing 0-10 against Ahmadreza Seifollah Mohsen Nezhad of Iran.

In the opening round of the 77kg division, Deepak Punia was no match for Alireza Morad Abdevali from Iran, who registered a comfortable 0-8 win on account of technical superiority.

The script was no different in the 87kg category, as Mohit Khokhar lost 3-6 against Wyatt Jon Voelker of USA in his opening round.

The disappointment continued for the Indians as Parvesh too was also shown the door in the opening round, by Georgia’s Luka Gabisonia 0-8 in the 130kg category.

Mor, Punia and Parvesh still have a chance to be in medal contention through repechage, if their respective winning rivals enter the finals of their events.

Six more Indians — Sumit (60kg), Umesh (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg) and Sahil (92kg) — will take the mat later in the day.

Related stories

Related Topics

UWW

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India‘s greco-roman grapplers disappoint in junior World Championships
    PTI
  2. Bumrah back with a bang, takes two wickets in first over in comeback match against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I: Bumrah picks up two wickets in the first over; Rinku, Prasidh make debuts
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 10,000m
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 2-1 KBFC, Ashish scores, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. India‘s greco-roman grapplers disappoint in junior World Championships
    PTI
  2. Vinesh Phogat vows to ‘bounce back stronger’ after undergoing knee surgery in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Priya becomes only second Indian U20 World Champion, fiery Panghal one win away from second title
    PTI
  4. Brij Bhushan Singh camp moves Supreme Court, challenges stay on WFI elections
    Team Sportstar
  5. Junior World Wrestling Championship: Mohit is the newest Indian U20 World Champion wrestler; Priya into finals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India‘s greco-roman grapplers disappoint in junior World Championships
    PTI
  2. Bumrah back with a bang, takes two wickets in first over in comeback match against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I: Bumrah picks up two wickets in the first over; Rinku, Prasidh make debuts
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 10,000m
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 2-1 KBFC, Ashish scores, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment