Indian greco-roman wrestlers bite dust in World Championship

None of the Indian greco-roman wrestlers managed to enter the medal rounds at the World Wrestling Championships on Friday.

PTI
Oslo 08 October, 2021 22:26 IST
Wrestling Mat

In the 51kg category, Sandeep crashed out in the first round losing 0-7 against Ekrem Ozturk of Turkey, followed by the ouster of Gyanender in the 60kg who lost 2-3 to Japan's Ayata Suzuki.   -  Getty Images/ Representative Image

India's greco-roman wrestlers cut a sorry figure in the World Wrestling Championships as none of them could enter the medal rounds here on Friday.

In the 51kg category, Sandeep crashed out in the first round losing 0-7 against Ekrem Ozturk of Turkey, followed by the ouster of Gyanender in the 60kg who lost 2-3 to Japan's Ayata Suzuki.

In the 72kg class, Vikas bowed out in the qualification round, losing to Cengiz Arslan of Turkey. Sajan then lost his 77kg opening round bout against Tamas Levai of Hungary.

India tasted no success in the 82kg, 97kg or 130kg divisions either. While Harpreet Singh lost to Ireland's Pejman Soltanmorad Poshtam in the qualifying round of 82kg, Ravi was shown the door by Korea's Jewoo Park. In the 130kg category, Sonu lost to Radoslav Plamenov Georgiev of Bulgaria in the qualifiers.

