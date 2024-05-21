WFI chief Sanjay Singh confirms no trials for Paris Olympics, quota winners to qualify

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh announced that there will be no selection trials for the Paris Olympics in Wrestling on Tuesday.

The decision means that the quota winners in the various categories will represent India at the Paris Games in August.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Amtim Panghal (53kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Anshu Malik (57kg) have qualified in women’s competition while only Aman Sehrawat (57kg) has earned the quota in men’s freestyle competition.

“We discussed the issue and both chief coaches were also of the view that trials could lead to injuries and impact India’s medal chances. So we have decided not to hold trials,” Sanjay Singh told PTI after the meeting.

“We have to ensure that no wrestler carries any injury into the Olympics. So, instead of trials, the Indian coaches will assess the quota winners at the Ranking Series event and at the following training camp in Budapest.

“If the coaches find that someone is not fit, we may then look for a replacement in that particular category. We will hold selection trial before July 8 in that weight class,” the president added.

The WFI has also made it clear that the exemption from trials is a one-off thing and should not be used as a precedent in future.

“It was unanimously decided by the selection committee that all the quota earning wrestlers have been exempted from the selection trials for 2024 Paris Olympic Games only as a one-time exception in current peculiar circumstances, but this decision will not be applicable for any other future selection criteria for which the WFI Regulations for Selection of Wrestlers for participation in the National Coaching Camp/International Competitions should be followed,” the minutes of the meeting read.

Only Antim won the quota last year, while three wrestlers, including Vinesh, bagged the spots at the Asian qualifiers in Bishkek last month. Aman and Nisha won the berths at the World Olympic qualifiers in Istanbul last week.

The quota winners will compete in a UWW Ranking Series in Budapest from June 6-9 and will also participate in a training camp after the conclusion of the tournament from June 10-21.

(With inputs from PTI)