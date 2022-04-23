Asian Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya wins gold; silver for Bajrang

Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia won gold and silver respectively while Naveen clinched bronze at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya beat Kazakhstan's Kalzhan Rakhat via virtual superiority (12-2) to win the 57kg men's freestyle gold. This is Ravi's third straight gold medal at the continental event.

However, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia lost the 65kg final 1-3 to Iran's Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili.

In the 70kg bronze medal playoff, Naveen quickly moved into a 4-0 lead against local wrestler Temuulen Enkhtuya before pinning the Mongolian to end the bout in the first round itself.

Later in the day, Gourav Baliyan (79kg) will fight for gold medal while Satywart Kadiyan (97kg) will fight for bronze medal.

