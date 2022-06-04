Wrestlers Sarita, Manisha clinch gold in Bolat Turlykhanov ranking series

Sarita Mor (59kg) and Manisha (65kg) won gold medals in the Bolat Turlykhanov second ranking series wrestling tournament here on Saturday.

Sarita defeated Azerbaijan’s Zhala Aliyeva 10-0 in the final to claim the title.

Manisha beat Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova 8-0 for the top honour.

Bipasha (72kg) lost to Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova 7-5 to get a silver.

Sushma Shokeen (55kg) and Mohit Grewal (men’s 125kg) took bronze medals.

Sakshi Malik (62kg), Mansi (57kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) bagged gold medals and Pooja (76kg) got a bronze medal on Friday.