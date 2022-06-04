More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Wrestlers Sarita, Manisha clinch gold in Bolat Turlykhanov ranking series Sarita Mor (59kg) and Manisha (65kg) won gold medals in the Bolat Turlykhanov second ranking series wrestling tournament on Saturday. Y. B. Sarangi ALMATY 04 June, 2022 20:54 IST File photo of Sarita Mor - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Y. B. Sarangi ALMATY 04 June, 2022 20:54 IST Sarita Mor (59kg) and Manisha (65kg) won gold medals in the Bolat Turlykhanov second ranking series wrestling tournament here on Saturday.Sarita defeated Azerbaijan’s Zhala Aliyeva 10-0 in the final to claim the title.Manisha beat Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova 8-0 for the top honour.READ: Ashi, Swapnil win 50m rifle 3P mixed gold; India ends Baku World Cup on second spotBipasha (72kg) lost to Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova 7-5 to get a silver.Sushma Shokeen (55kg) and Mohit Grewal (men’s 125kg) took bronze medals.Sakshi Malik (62kg), Mansi (57kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) bagged gold medals and Pooja (76kg) got a bronze medal on Friday. Read more stories on Wrestling. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :