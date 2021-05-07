Indian wrestler Seema Bisla secures Tokyo Olympics berth

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla punched her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics as she got the better of Poland's Anna Lukasiak at the World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers 50kg semifinal in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday.

Her 2-1 win over her Polish opponent makes her the eighth Indian grappler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Seema, who won a bronze at the recent Asian Championship in Almaty, gave away just one passivity point and put up a resolute display to secure the win. She becomes the second Indian wrestler to earn a Olympics ticket in as many days as Sumit Malik also qualified in the men's 125kg category on Thursday.