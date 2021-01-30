Sonam Malik beats Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik to retain national title

Sonam Malik made it three-in-three in her face-offs with Sakshi Malik on Saturday to not only reiterate her top position in the 62kg but also move closer to the Olympic dream on Day One of the 23rd Women’s Wrestling National Championships here.



Representing Haryana, the 18-year old Sonam beat Sakshi, India’s maiden women’s wrestling Olympic medalist, 7-5 to retain the national title.



It was her third win over the senior pro in as many meetings since last year, proving the previous ones were no fluke and signifying a passing of baton, as it were.



READ: Sonam Malik downs Sakshi again, makes cut for Olympic qualifiers



Sonam had first caused a flutter when she beat Sakshi at the selection trials for the Rome Rankings Series and Asian Championships last year but failed to win a medal in either.



She then pinned Sakshi at the selection trials for the Olympic Qualifiers in February 2020 before the latter was postponed. Always a slow starter, Sonam beat Manisha 3-2 in the quarterfinal, thrashed Bhagyashree 11-0 in the semifinals and was in her elements by the time she got on the mat for the final.



While Sakshi scored early points, Sonam played the waiting game before going for the attack, relying on a stronger defence which she had worked on in the last few months.



The win ensures a spot for Sonam at the Rome Rankings event and will make her favourite at the selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers in March. Also claiming the title easily was Anshu in the 57kg, the only Indian medalist from the Individual World Cup in Serbia in December.

The results:



50kg: 1. Minakshi (Har), 2. Henny Kumari (Har), 3. Swati Shinde (Mah) and Kirti (Del)



55kg: 1. Anju (Har), 2. Bunty (Del), 3. Indu Tomar (UP) and Sushma Shokeen (Del)



57kg: 1. Anshu (Har), 2. Lalita RSPB), 3. Raman Yadav (MP) and Mansi (Har)



62kg: 1. Sonam (Har), 2. Sakshi Malik (RSPB), 3. Pushpa (MP) and Manisha (Har)



72kg: 1. Pinki (RSPB), 2. Naina (Har), 3. Priyanka (UP) and Kavita (RSPB).