Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials on August 31 after competing in her opening bout. PTI NEW DELHI 08 September, 2021 18:24 IST FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. - AP PTI NEW DELHI 08 September, 2021 18:24 IST Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday underwent a surgery on her right elbow, days after pulling out of the World Championship trials here.The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials here on August 31 after competing in her opening bout.READ: Bajrang Punia reflects on his journey to wrestling bronze at Tokyo OlympicsAt that time, she had said that her pull-out was not due to injury and she only felt "dizzyness"."Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," Vinesh tweeted, along with her picture on a hospital bed. Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times i fall, i will still rise pic.twitter.com/T7WmtJUA2R— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 8, 2021 Vinesh, who had made a shock quarterfinal exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India last month for indiscipline before being let off with a warning.