Wrestling

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery

The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials on August 31 after competing in her opening bout.

PTI
NEW DELHI 08 September, 2021 18:24 IST

FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.   -  AP

PTI
NEW DELHI 08 September, 2021 18:24 IST

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday underwent a surgery on her right elbow, days after pulling out of the World Championship trials here.

The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials here on August 31 after competing in her opening bout.

READ: Bajrang Punia reflects on his journey to wrestling bronze at Tokyo Olympics

At that time, she had said that her pull-out was not due to injury and she only felt "dizzyness".

"Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," Vinesh tweeted, along with her picture on a hospital bed.

 

Vinesh, who had made a shock quarterfinal exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India last month for indiscipline before being let off with a warning.

Read more stories on Wrestling.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :