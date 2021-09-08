Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday underwent a surgery on her right elbow, days after pulling out of the World Championship trials here.

The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials here on August 31 after competing in her opening bout.

READ: Bajrang Punia reflects on his journey to wrestling bronze at Tokyo Olympics

At that time, she had said that her pull-out was not due to injury and she only felt "dizzyness".

"Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," Vinesh tweeted, along with her picture on a hospital bed.

Elbow surgery done!

No matter how many times i fall, i will still rise pic.twitter.com/T7WmtJUA2R — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 8, 2021

Vinesh, who had made a shock quarterfinal exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India last month for indiscipline before being let off with a warning.