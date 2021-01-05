TOPS sanctions extension of Bajrang Punia’s USA camp by one month

Indian men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is currently in a training camp at Cliff Kean Wrestling Club in Michigan, USA, has had his camp sanctioned for an additional one month at an approximate cost of Rs. 11.65 Lakhs. This decision was taken at the Mission Olympic Cell meeting that took place last week.

Complimenting the facility where he is training, Punia said, “All facilities here are available. There is a gym, moreover, I am getting very good sparring partners. The college boys who train here are good as well. I am getting access to everything I need to improve my level.”

Punia had already been training in the USA from December 4. He had travelled there with his coach Emzarios Bentinidis and physio Dhananjay. The training camp will go on till the first week of February.

The quality of sparring partners played a big role in Punia seeking an extension to the training camp. He said, “The quality of sparring partners here is very good. In India, I am normally training with 74 kg and 79 kg category wrestlers. But here I am getting to train with my weight category.”

Punia had booked his Tokyo Olympics quota in September 2019 after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships. His last competitive international event was in February 2020 at the Asian Senior Championships in New Delhi.

On his international return, Punia said, “I plan my comeback at the Rome ranking series event in March and will follow that up by participating in the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan.”