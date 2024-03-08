Wrestling: UWW supports WFI, says it will not accept entries for competitions from any other entity

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for the sport, on Friday, made it clear that it would receive entries only from its affiliated national body, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), for the upcoming Asian championships and Asian Olympic Games qualifier in Bishkek.

After the Delhi High Court – acting on a plea by some prominent wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik – on Thursday ruled that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed ad-hoc committee would conduct selection trials for the said events, UWW came out in support of the WFI.

When the WFI was suspended by the UWW, the ad-hoc committee fixed the trials on March 10 and 11 in Sonepat and Patiala. After WFI’s suspension was lifted on February 13, the national body announced the same dates for trials in Delhi.

In its letter, UWW president Nenda Lalovic said, “It is the responsibility of the national federations regularly affiliated to UWW to select and announce their teams for the Continental Championships, the World Championships, the Olympic Games Qualifying Tournaments as well as the Ranking Series and other International tournaments on the official calendar.”

“This is in line with the principles enshrined in our rules and regulations and no other entity may take this role on your behalf,” said the letter.