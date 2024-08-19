MagazineBuy Print

U17 World Championships: Indian wrestler Ronak Dahiya progresses to semifinals

Ronak Dahiya was the lone Indian Greco Roman wrestler to make it to the semifinals of the U17 World Championships on the opening day of the U17 World Championships on Monday.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 20:54 IST , Amman (Jordan) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Indian wrestler Ronak Dahiya.
Indian wrestler Ronak Dahiya. | Photo Credit: Ronak Dahiya | Instagram
infoIcon

Indian wrestler Ronak Dahiya. | Photo Credit: Ronak Dahiya | Instagram

Ronak Dahiya was the lone Indian Greco Roman wrestler to make it to the semifinals of the U17 World Championships while five others struggled to go deep in their respective draws on the opening day of the U17 World Championships, here on Monday.

Competing in the 110kg weight class, Ronak began with a 8-1 win over Artur Manvelian and followed that up with a commanding technical superiority victory over Daniil Maslakou.

READ | Paris Olympics a deep wound, but strength from loved ones will help me heal, says Vinesh Phogat

Ronak, who trains at Delhi’s famous Chhatrasal Stadium, will next take on Hungary’s Zoltan Czako.

Apart from Ronak, Nishant Phogat (80kg) was the only other Indian who managed a win under his belt. He won 7-1 against Algeria’s Mohamed Abadi in the qualification round before losing on criteria to Moldova’s Nichita Apostol.

Bikash Kachhap (48kg) has exited the competition but Anuj (65kg) and Samrath Gajanan (55kg) are awaiting the semifinal results to know their fate.

Related Topics

Wrestling

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

