World wrestling body supports referee Jagbir Singh in Satender Malik bout decision

United World Wrestling (UWW), the apex global body for the sport, has endorsed the result of the men's freestyle 125kg final bout at the Commonwealth Games selection trials held in Delhi on May 17.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had referred the contentious bout, in which Mohit Grewal beat Satender Malik 3-3 on criteria, to the UWW for re-examination.

UWW referee commission president Antonio Silvestri and member Ibrahim Cicioglu saw the video of the bout and concluded that the 3-3 decision in favour of Mohit was a ‘correct result.’

The bout invited a lot of unwanted publicity as Satender assaulted referee Jagbir Singh after Mohit was declared the winner following a video challenge. The WFI handed Satender a life ban.

In a statement, the WFI said that it referred the bout to the UWW as some people took to the social media and alleged that the national body was partial towards Mohit. The federation never intended to spoil any athlete’s future, said the WFI.

Meanwhile, the WFI has suspended two officials, Sanjay Kumar and Jitendra Maan, who were on duty during the bout.