Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19

Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Team Sportstar
Mumbai
28 August, 2020 20:18 IST

Vinesh Phogat, the latest wrestler selected for country's highest sporting honour - Khel Ratna - had openly voiced concerns about travelling to Lucknow. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Team Sportstar
Mumbai
28 August, 2020 20:18 IST

Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She had pulled out of the national camp a few weeks ago citing health concerns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Selected for this year's Khel Ratna award, Vinesh had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

The 26-year-old will skip Saturday's virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution.

"Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony," Vinesh told PTI. She is currently at home isolation.