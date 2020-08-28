Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19

Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

READ: Dhyan Chand award a huge honour - Trupti Murgunde

She had pulled out of the national camp a few weeks ago citing health concerns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Selected for this year’s Khel Ratna award, Vinesh had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

READ: National Sports Awards: Why different yardsticks for different athletes?

The 26-year-old will skip Saturday’s virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution.

“Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony,” Vinesh told PTI. She is currently at home isolation.