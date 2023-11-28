MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date on Wednesday: Ad hoc panel’s Bajwa

A fresh date date for Wresting Federation of India’s (WFI) long-pending elections is likely to be announced on Wednesday after the Supreme Court set aside the stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 18:21 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat during a protest against the WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat during a protest against the WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
infoIcon

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat during a protest against the WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A fresh date date for Wresting Federation of India’s (WFI) long-pending elections is likely to be announced on Wednesday after the Supreme Court set aside the stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana High Court, a member of the IOA-appointed ad hoc committee said.

An SC bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal on Tuesday vacated the stay of the high court. The ad-hoc panel appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had moved the apex court against the September 25 order of the HC.

“I have spoken the returning officer appointed by the IOA to conduct the elections and he is waiting for the SC order. It is up to him to take a decision on when the election process will start again,” ad hoc committee member Bhupender Singh Bajwa told PTI.

“I think most probably, he (returning officer) will take the decision (on election date) by Wednesday,” Bajwa said.

“As far as the ad hoc committee is concerned, we are ready.” The IOA had on April 27 appointed an ad-hoc committee to run wrestling following protests by seven wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, who alleged that WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had sexually harassed female grapplers.

The ad-hoc panel was supposed to hold elections within 45 days.

The world body UWW had on April 28 also warned that it could suspend WFI if the deadline to hold elections was not honoured. UWW carried out the threat by suspending WFI on August 24 for not conducting elections on time.

Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar was on June 12 appointed as returning officer to hold WFI elections. He had originally set July 11 as the date for the polls.

But the Assam association moved the Gauhati High Court and succeeded in getting a stay on the polls on June 25.

However, the Andhra state association challenged the decision in the Supreme Court which quashed the Gauhati High Court decision on July 18, paving the way for the conduct of the polls.

The Returning officer then declared August 12 as the new poll date but a day before the elections, Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the process on an application moved by Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA), which was led by Deepinder Singh Hooda before being suspended by WFI.

HWA had challenged the move to allow Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

Related Topics

WFI /

IOA /

Bajrang Punia /

Vinesh Phogat /

Sakshi Malik

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Toss, playing XI updates; Suryakumar Yadav & Co. look to make it 3-0
    Team Sportstar
  2. Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date on Wednesday: Ad hoc panel’s Bajwa
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, line-ups, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir moves to third on points table with a comfortable  4-0 victory against Inter Kashi
    Team Sportstar
  5. From the ISL to the Premier League, five talking points from the world of football (Nov 20-26)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date on Wednesday: Ad hoc panel’s Bajwa
    PTI
  2. Wrestling squad selection for Paris Olympics: Two-step process to pick wrestlers, Antim to compete against Challenger
    PTI
  3. Wrestling: UWW approves new format for 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bajrang Punia gets bail in criminal defamation case
    PTI
  5. IOA ad-hoc panel rejects National Games wrestling entries, sent by recognised Rajasthan state body
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Toss, playing XI updates; Suryakumar Yadav & Co. look to make it 3-0
    Team Sportstar
  2. Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date on Wednesday: Ad hoc panel’s Bajwa
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, line-ups, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir moves to third on points table with a comfortable  4-0 victory against Inter Kashi
    Team Sportstar
  5. From the ISL to the Premier League, five talking points from the world of football (Nov 20-26)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment