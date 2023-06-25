MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gauhati High Court stays WFI election scheduled on July 11

An ad-hoc panel constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies presented their cases in a hearing.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 17:15 IST , Guwahati - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.
FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Gauhati High Court on Sunday stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for July 11, on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.

Assam Wrestling Association, in its petition filed against the WFI, IOA ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry, said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted one “despite recommendation made by then WFI Executive Committee at WFI’s General Council in Gonda, on November 15, 2014.

The ad-hoc panel has fixed June 25 as the last date for receiving the names for the electoral college while the while the elections to elect the new governing body would be held on July 11.

The petitioner contended that unless their body is affiliated to the WFI, and they can nominate their representative to the electoral college, the election process should be stalled.

The court directed the respondents - WFI ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry - that till the next date is fixed for hearing they should not proceed with the elections of the Executive Committee of the WFI.

The court fixed July 17 as the next date for hearing.

Related Topics

Wrestling /

WFI /

IOA /

Wrestling Federation of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gauhati High Court stays WFI election scheduled on July 11
    PTI
  2. Never asked Bajrang to concede any match against me: Yogeshwar Dutt
    PTI
  3. India women’s boxing coach Bhaskar Bhatt resigns before Asian Games 2022
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Bangladesh beats Maldives 3-1 to register its first win in SAFF Championship 2023
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Live Score- AUS 157/3, leads by 167 runs at lunch: Filer removes Perry, McGrath in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Never asked Bajrang to concede any match against me: Yogeshwar Dutt
    PTI
  2. Gauhati High Court stays WFI election scheduled on July 11
    PTI
  3. Wrestlers Sakshi, Vinesh, Bajrang: We did not ask for exemption from trials, just asked for time to prepare
    PTI
  4. Ad hoc panel’s decision to have one-bout trials for protesting wrestlers draws criticism
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. IOC urges IOA to appoint CEO quickly, asks it to settle wrestling issue by following UWW rules and directives
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gauhati High Court stays WFI election scheduled on July 11
    PTI
  2. Never asked Bajrang to concede any match against me: Yogeshwar Dutt
    PTI
  3. India women’s boxing coach Bhaskar Bhatt resigns before Asian Games 2022
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Bangladesh beats Maldives 3-1 to register its first win in SAFF Championship 2023
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Live Score- AUS 157/3, leads by 167 runs at lunch: Filer removes Perry, McGrath in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment