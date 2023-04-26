Wrestlers accuse WFI chief Brij Bhushan of intimidation; seek meeting with PM Modi

The protesting wrestlers upped the ante on Wednesday, accusing the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of intimidating them at the venue itself and imploring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of their complaints and provide a hearing.

Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Supreme Court it needed to do a “preliminary enquiry” before registering an FIR but also agreed to file one immediately if the court ordered.

Reaching out to the PM, Sakshi Malik questioned his silence and that of Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani in the matter.

“Modi ji talks Beti Bachao, calls us home when we win medals, talks about Mann ki Baat. This time we want him to listen to our Mann ki Baat, maybe he isn’t aware of our complaints so far. Why is Smriti Irani ji silent till now,” she questioned.

“Brij Bhushan calls himself innocent but his men are trying to pressurise the minor and her family. Even some of us here do not know her identity, how did he know? Some people even came here today morning and told me, ‘he got his rival murdered on the day of voting when he was denied a ticket, why are you fighting him’. If this is not a threat, then what is,” Bajrang Punia alleged.

The wrestlers claimed they were not allowed to train and were prevented from accessing proper food.

“We got mats here to train this morning but the Police didn’t allow (us). When we started training on the road, they said we don’t have permission. We are not even allowed to bring in proper food. And when we don’t win medals, officials claim we are finished. Do we also need their permission to breathe now,” Bajrang asked.

While the IOA Executive Committee is expected to meet on Thursday to decide on forming an ad-hoc committee for WFI, the wrestlers have decided to hold a candlelight vigil in the night “to try and show light to those who are perhaps still in the dark,” Vinesh Phogat said adding that they did not trust anyone or anything done by the Sports Ministry now, reiterating faith only in the judiciary.

“They made committees earlier also, what happened? We don’t trust anything that MYAS does. Singh has taken over the WFI, and all key posts are being held by his cronies. We are not here to fight elections, we only want our girls to be safe.”