Vinesh at wrestler’s protest: We haven’t got any response from ministry or oversight Committee

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat said that the wrestlers haven’t got any response from Sports ministry or the oversight committee as the Indian wrestlers resumed protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Sakshi Malik, who was also a part of the protest, mentioned that two days ago a complaint was filed at the Connaught Place police station by seven women wrestlers including a minor against the Federation, but no FIR was registered despite it being a POSCO case.

The Delhi commission for women has written to the Delhi Commissioner of Police seeking for an FIR to be filed against Brij Bhushan Singh, president of the WFI on Sunday.

“The complainant has informed the Commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India,“ stated the letter .

“We haven’t got any response from the ministry or oversight Committee. Our phones are not being picked,” said Vinesh, “For three months we are going through mental torture. It is a matter of respect for women players. As much as possible we will stay here till justice is done.”

Sakshi said that the police was delaying the matter and that the athletes are waiting for the report to be made public.

“We gave evidence but no investigation is being done. We are hearing from people that we are finished that’s why we are protesting. We are not finished. At least come in public and say what’s in the report,” she said.

“Dhai machine wait karte karte (after waiting for two and half months), we believed the government will support us. We don’t know what is there in the report… Wherever we go, people are saying we are lying. (We have fought for the truth) Sachai ki ladai ladi hai,” she added.

Bajrang Punia said that they will not move until some action is taken in the case.

“When the federation is doing nationals, when their office is being opened then what happens to the players? Khiladio ki nahi suni ja rahi hai. (The athletes are not being listened to),” he said.