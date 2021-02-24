Bajrang, Vinesh to compete in Rome event from March 10

Olympic-qualified wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will compete in the Matteo Pellicone event in Rome from March 10 to 15.

These wrestlers were allowed to skip the Individual World Cup held in Serbia in December following the COVID-induced break.

The Rome meet, a Ranking Series event featuring several elite wrestlers, will help the Olympic-bound athletes prepare better for the grand event.

It is learnt that two-time World championships medallist Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev (57kg), Cuban Worlds medallist Alejandro Valdes, Worlds silver medallist Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan and Worlds bronze winner Behnam Ehsanpoor of Iran (all 65kg), London Olympics gold medallist Jordan Burroughs of the USA, Worlds and Olympic medallist Frank Chamizo of Italy and Worlds medallist Daniar Kaisanov of Kazakhstan (all 74kg) and ex-World junior champion Mark John Hall of USA (86kg) will be some of the leading names in men’s freestyle events.

READ| National Wrestling Championship: Amit settles for bronze as Railways, Services dominate

Commonwealth Games champion Diana Weicker of Canada and Worlds medallist Lianna Monero of Cuba (all 53kg), World championships medallist Mallory Velte of the USA and Michelle Fazzari of Canada and current World champion Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan (all 62kg) are some of the top women wrestlers in the field.

The squad:

Men: Freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Pankaj (all 57kg), Bajrang Punia, Rohit (all 65kg), Vishal Kaliraman (70kg), Sandeep Singh Mann, Narsingh Yadav and Jitender Kumar (all 74kg), Rahul Rathi (79kg), Deepak Punia, Parveen Chahar (all 86kg), Praveen (92kg), Satywart Kadian (97kg), Sumit Malik (125kg).

Greco Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Manish (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Gaurav Duhoon (67kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Naveen (130kg).

Women: Meenakshi (50kg), Vinesh Phogat, Nandini Bajirao Salokhe (all 53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sarita Mor (59kg), Sonam and Sakshi Malik (all 62kg), Nisha (65kg), Anita (68kg), Kiran (76kg).