Coaches welcome resumption of wrestling competitions

Leading coaches in the country have welcomed the resumption of wrestling activities after an over two-month hiatus.

Wrestling events were on hold since late January as a Government-appointed Oversight Committee conducted an enquiry into various allegations leveled by prominent wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Also Read Wrestling federation to conduct two tournaments, the first activity since controversy over abuse allegations

Since the committee, which looked after the day-to-day activities of the federation during the probe, submitted its report to the Government following a six-week deadline (that ended last month), the WFI resumed its activities and decided to conduct the domestic events.

Following the announcement by the WFI to conduct the National Open Ranking Tournament and the National under-17 championships at Nandini Nagar, Gonda, from April 16 to 18, many in the wrestling fraternity heaved a sigh of relief.

Veteran coach Ramphal Mann was happy for the promising age-group wrestlers. “It was much needed. The junior wrestlers were the worst affected due to the absence of competitions. They were apprehensive about their future as a loss of a few months impacts the growth of an age-group wrestler. Good that the authorities concerned have given it a thought and have decided to resume the activities,” said Mann.

Vinod Kumar said the lack of competitions was detrimental not only for the younger ones, but also for the elite wrestlers. “The Paris Olympics are just about a year away and time flies as you prepare and try to qualify for the Games. All the wrestlers were disturbed due to the uncertainty.

“Last year, starting from April, we sent 21 teams to different events abroad in about four months. We have so many important events lined up this year and we badly need to resume the events,” said Vinod.

Coach Kuldeep Singh also stressed the importance of exposing the wrestlers to competitions. “The morale of the wrestlers was down because of the unfortunate episode. Overall, the sport gets affected when there is no competition. It is important to have competitions. There should be less confusion and more clarity while going forward,” said Kuldeep.