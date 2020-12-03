More Sports Wrestling Wrestling India to field 24 wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, in individual World Cup Some top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia (65kg), Jitender (74kg), Somvir (92kg) and Vinesh Phogat (women's 53kg), will skip the event. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 03 December, 2020 19:49 IST Sakshi Malik celebrates after winning the bronze medal in Rio Olympics. - Reuters Photo Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 03 December, 2020 19:49 IST India will field 24 wrestlers, including Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik and Worlds medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia, in the individual World Cup to be held in Belgrade from December 12 to 18.READ| All 12 women wrestlers at national camp test negative, to begin training from Monday Some top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia (65kg), Jitender (74kg), Somvir (92kg) and Vinesh Phogat (women's 53kg), will skip the event.READ| National wrestling championships pushed to January last week Participation in the tournament, which will be held in place of the World championships, has been approved by the Government at an overall cost of more than Rs. 90 lakh.Selected wrestlers:MenFreestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Rahul Aware (61kg), Naveen (70kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Satyavrat Kadian (97kg), Sumit (125kg).Greco Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Sachin Rana (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Aditya Kundu (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Hardeep (97kg), Naveen (130kg)Women Nirmala Devi (50kg), Pinki (55kg), Anshu (57kg), Sarita (59kg), Sonam (62kg), Sakshi Malik (65kg), Gursharanpreet Kaur (72kg), Kiran (76kg). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.