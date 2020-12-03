India to field 24 wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, in individual World Cup

India will field 24 wrestlers, including Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik and Worlds medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia, in the individual World Cup to be held in Belgrade from December 12 to 18.

READ| All 12 women wrestlers at national camp test negative, to begin training from Monday

Some top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia (65kg), Jitender (74kg), Somvir (92kg) and Vinesh Phogat (women's 53kg), will skip the event.

READ| National wrestling championships pushed to January last week

Participation in the tournament, which will be held in place of the World championships, has been approved by the Government at an overall cost of more than Rs. 90 lakh.

Selected wrestlers:

Men

Freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Rahul Aware (61kg), Naveen (70kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Satyavrat Kadian (97kg), Sumit (125kg).

Greco Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Sachin Rana (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Aditya Kundu (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Hardeep (97kg), Naveen (130kg)

Women

Nirmala Devi (50kg), Pinki (55kg), Anshu (57kg), Sarita (59kg), Sonam (62kg), Sakshi Malik (65kg), Gursharanpreet Kaur (72kg), Kiran (76kg).