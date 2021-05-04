Home WTA WTA announces new tournament in Romania The Winners Open, a WTA 250 event, will be played outdoors on clay and will feature a 32-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw. Reuters 04 May, 2021 21:31 IST Representative Image: Romania previously hosted a WTA tournament from 2014-19 in Bucharest. - Getty Images Reuters 04 May, 2021 21:31 IST The WTA has added a new women's tournament to the 2021 calendar in Cluj-Napoca, Romania scheduled for the week starting August 2, it announced on Tuesday.The Winners Open, a WTA 250 event, will be played outdoors on clay and will feature a 32-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw.READ | Challenger tennis: Nagal beats Kolar to reach pre-quarterfinals Romania previously hosted a WTA tournament from 2014-19 in Bucharest, which saw current World No. 3 Simona Halep lift the trophy twice on home soil. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.