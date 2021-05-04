WTA announces new tournament in Romania

The WTA has added a new women's tournament to the 2021 calendar in Cluj-Napoca, Romania scheduled for the week starting August 2, it announced on Tuesday.

The Winners Open, a WTA 250 event, will be played outdoors on clay and will feature a 32-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

Romania previously hosted a WTA tournament from 2014-19 in Bucharest, which saw current World No. 3 Simona Halep lift the trophy twice on home soil.