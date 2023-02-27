Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 function in Mumbai on February 27

The 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards function will be held in Mumbai on February 27 from 6pm onwards.

The awards, presented by IDFC First Bank, has 30 categories. The six Popular Choice Awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year, Sporting Moment of the Year and Spirit of Sports.

There will be 22 Jury awards, the winners of which have been chosen by an elite panel headed by legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the other members of the jury.

There will also be a Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make the world a better place.

“This year’s Sportstar Aces Awards is special as it is entering its 5th year,” Ayon Sengupta, editor of Sportstar said.

“To celebrate this, we have introduced a new award — ‘Inspirational Icon’. This award will champion athletes who have enthused the next generation to pick up sports and have also used the power of sports to leave a mark on the larger society.”

The occasion will be graced by members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team as the nation gears up to celebrate 40 years of India’s first World Cup title.

The likes of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri are in contention for the Popular Choice Awards.

