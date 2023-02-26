Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Mirabai Chanu nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)’ award

Mirabai Chanu has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Female)’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai gave her best in some elite events even as she took care to stay fit.

Mirabai, 28, got back to her peak at the right time to total 201kg - a kg less than her Olympics showing a year ago - and win her second successive gold in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

It was the third CWG medal in a row for Mirabai, who landed a silver in 2014.

Mirabai bagged her maiden National Games gold in Gandhinagar and a World Championships silver (which was her second Worlds medal after her gold in 2017) in Bogota despite a wrist injury.