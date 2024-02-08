Twenty-year-old Indian compound archer Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar was named the Young Achiever of the Year (Male) at the Sportstar Aces Awards held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

“I am really thankful to the Hindu Group and the Sportstar magazine for making me a part of this beautiful evening. This will forever remain a core memory of mine. Being in the same room as these heroes, legends of the sporting world, I feel I am standing between tall mountains, and I feel really tiny. It motivates and gives me the vision to create my own legacy,” Prathamesh said.

Prathamesh made headlines earlier in 2023 when he beat World No. 1 Mike Schloesser of Netherlands to win the men’s individual event (compound) 149-148 at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai. Later, he missed out on the Archery World Cup Final gold by mere millimetres in the shoot-off.

He was also part of the Indian men’s compound team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games. He is currently ranked sixth in the world in the men’s compound event.

Over a two-year period, his average shot reading is 9.7 out of 10.

ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023

Beat World No. 1 Mike Schloesser of Netherlands to win the men’s individual event at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

Won silver in the Archery World Cup Final

Asian Games team gold medallist

