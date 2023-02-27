ACES Awards

Rahul Jakhar adjudged Sportsman of the Year (Parasports) at Sportstar Aces 2023

Jakhar stole the show at the World Para Shooting Championship in Al Ain, UAE where he won a total of three medals, and was India’s sole individual medallist.

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 27 February, 2023 21:34 IST
MUMBAI 27 February, 2023 21:34 IST
Rahul Jakhar started the year with a gold medal at the Changwon Para World Cup before clinching three medals at the World Para Shooting Championship  in Al Ain.

Rahul Jakhar started the year with a gold medal at the Changwon Para World Cup before clinching three medals at the World Para Shooting Championship  in Al Ain. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Jakhar stole the show at the World Para Shooting Championship in Al Ain, UAE where he won a total of three medals, and was India’s sole individual medallist.

Shooter Rahul Jakhar won the Sportstar Aces award for Sportsman of the Year (Parasports) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Monday.

Jakhar stole the show at the World Para Shooting Championship in Al Ain, UAE in November. He won a total of three medals and was the sole Indian to clinch an individual medal. “Thank you for all your support and affection. It’s a huge boost. Keep supporting me in the same fashion and I’ll strive to bring more laurels to the country,” Jakhar said.

The Paralympian paired up with Nihal Singh and Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana to win the gold medal in the P3 team event.

Also Read
Indian para shooters register best-ever show in world championships, claim five medals

He then combined with Rubina Francis and Deependra Singh to win the P5 Mixed Team Air Pistol Standard SH1 gold medal. Jakhar also claimed India’s only individual medal - a bronze in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 finals. He had topped the qualification stage in this event.

Jakhar’s contributions helped the Indian contingent finish in fifth place, its best-ever result after winning three bronzes at the Sydney Worlds in 2019.

Earlier in the year, Jakhar won gold in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 finals at the Changwon Para World Cup, beating Kim Jungam in a tense shoot-off.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2023 jury.

The event is supported by IDFC First Bank, Indian Oil, India Cements, United India, Ramaiah University, Experimenta Science Center GD Naidu Charity, Finolex Pipes, LIC, BPCL, Samsonite, Big Basket, Nippon Paint, CRICHQ, Wordswork, NewsX and Casagrand.

Read more stories on ACES Awards.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sportstar Aces Awards - Celebrating the best of a glorious year for Indian sports

Watch: Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 curtain-raiser | #SportstarGoD

W.V. Raman: The way things are, girls will see cricket as career option in future

Slide shows

In Pictures: Sportstar ACES Awards 2020

In pictures: Sportstar Aces Awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us