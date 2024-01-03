Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

Satwik and Chirag won India’s first-ever badminton gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. In April, the duo became the first Indian doubles pair to win a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championship, the country’s first gold medal at the tournament in 58 years.

The duo also won the 2023 Swiss Open, beating the Chinese pair of Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang in the final. Later in the year, the pair rose to number 1 in the BWF Men’s Doubles Rankings.

IN 2023

Won India its first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games with a straight-game win over South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho; picked silver in men’s team event

Won their first title as a pair in the 2023 Swiss Open, beating the Chinese pair of Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang in the final

Crowned Asian Champion after winning the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships held in Dubai

Became World No. 1 in the men’s doubles category

Became the first men’s doubles pair from India to win the 2023 Indonesia Open, a BWF World Super 1000 event by defeating Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the final

Won 2023 Korea Open, defeating Indonesian Pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardiant