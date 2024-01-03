  • Won India its first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games with a straight-game win over South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho; picked silver in men’s team event
  • Won their first title as a pair in the 2023 Swiss Open, beating the Chinese pair of Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang in the final
  • Crowned Asian Champion after winning the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships held in Dubai
  • Became World No. 1 in the men’s doubles category
  • Became the first men’s doubles pair from India to win the 2023 Indonesia Open, a BWF World Super 1000 event by defeating Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the final
  • Won 2023 Korea Open, defeating Indonesian Pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardiant