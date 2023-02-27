Savita Punia adjudged Sportswoman of the Year in Team Sports at 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards

Savita Punia won the Sportswoman of the Year award in Team Sports at the 2023 Sportstar Aces Award in Mumbai on Monday.

After taking over from Rani Rampal as the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, goalkeeper Savita Punia has performed exceedingly well in her dual role of a leader as well as the last line of defence. She was instrumental in leading India to the third-place finish in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League by pulling off 57 saves in 14 matches. Her brilliant saves - especially against England and Spain - in the World Cup were the high points even though India placed ninth.

She also led the team to bronze medals in the Asia Cup and the Commonwealth Games. It was India’s first Commonwealth Games medal after 16 years. She was named FIH Goalkeeper of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2023 jury.

The event is supported by IDFC First Bank, Indian Oil, India Cements, United India, Ramaiah University, Experimenta Science Center GD Naidu Charity, Finolex Pipes, LIC, BPCL, Samsonite, Big Basket, Nippon Paint, CRICHQ, Wordswork, NewsX and Casagrand.