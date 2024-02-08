Former India cricketer Chandu Borde was conferred with the IDFC First Bank Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday. N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, gave the award to Borde.

“This takes me back to when I was associated with a lot of great cricketers, not only from India. Great cricketers like Polly Umrigar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Nawab of Pataudi, I can go on and on...

“When we selected the 1983 World Cup team, that time we all selectors thought of the players who could contribute more to the team. That is why we selected more all-rounders. They contribute much more to the team than the specialists.

“The present generation and the present team, the way they have developed their cricket, especially one-day cricket, is amazing. When I look at present-day cricket, our boys are doing a fantastic job. Today’s cricketers have to be on their toes because so many are performing so well,” Borde said.

At a time when international cricket was played in a solitary format and India’s Test selection used to be quite similar to a game of musical chairs, he held his place - and shone bright - for a decade. His 55 Test appearances - and a double of over 3,000 runs and 50 wickets - was a rare achievement not just in Indian cricket but in world cricket at the time. He also captained India in a Test in Australia in 1967.

After retiring from the game, he handled various responsibilities. From being the chief selector, India’s team manager and cricket manager to curator and even a match referee, he delivered in every capacity.

His contribution has been widely acknowledged. A recipient of the Arjuna Award in 1966, Borde was honoured with the Padma Shri (1969) and Padma Bhushan (2002). The BCCI honoured him with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Scored 3,061 runs and took 52 wickets in 55 Tests from 1958-59 to 1969-70

Scored 109, the first of his five Test tons, and 96 (out hit-wicket when he hooked lethal Roy Gilchrist for a four) in Chennai

Was the manager for India’s historic tour to Pakistan in 1989, which saw 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar making his debut in international cricket

Had multiple stints as national selector and chief selector

He was the cricket manager for India’s Test series win in England in 2007

