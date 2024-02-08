  • Scored 3,061 runs and took 52 wickets in 55 Tests from 1958-59 to 1969-70
  • Scored 109, the first of his five Test tons, and 96 (out hit-wicket when he hooked lethal Roy Gilchrist for a four) in Chennai
  • Was the manager for India’s historic tour to Pakistan in 1989, which saw 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar making his debut in international cricket
  • Had multiple stints as national selector and chief selector
  • He was the cricket manager for India’s Test series win in England in 2007