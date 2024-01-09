Ahmedabad Defenders was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Club/State Team of the Year‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

The Defenders emerged as champion in the Prime Volleyball League 2023, becoming the joint-most successful team in the Prime Volleyball League.

In its first season in 2022, it finished as the runner-up, losing to Kolkata Thunderbolts in the final and went a step further in the next season, sealing the gold.

ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards

The team’s influence extended beyond the league as three of its players, including captain Muthusamy Appavu, made a significant impact representing Team India at the Asian Games.

The Defenders also became the first Indian side to play at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Club World Championship, which took place in Bengaluru this year.

In 2023

Champion of the Prime Volleyball League 2023

Finished as runner-up in the 2022 edition and improved to win the title in 2023

Three players from the Defenders also impressed for Team India at the Asian Games, including captain Muthusamy Appavu

Became the joint-most successful team in the Prime Volleyball League