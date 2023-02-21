Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Gokulam Kerala FC nominated for ‘Club Team of the Year’ award

Gokulam Kerala FC has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Club Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

GKFC performed well for two consecutive seasons and dominated the I-League, which now is the second tier of the Indian football league system.

It won the 2020–21 I-League to become the first-ever club from Kerala to win the title. It also became the first team to defend the I-League title in 2021–22.

⦿ VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.

In doing so, Gokulam also became the first club from Kerala to qualify for the continental competition – the AFC Cup.

In the 2022 AFC Cup group-stage opener, the club achieved a historic 4–2 win against Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan, but could not maintain the momentum and was eliminated from the group stage.