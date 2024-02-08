Tilottama Sen was named the Young Achiever of the Year in the female category at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

“It’s an honour for me to be here and witness the elite athletes of India. I would thank my parents for always being there with me, through my ups and downs,” Tilottama said.

Tilottama took to shooting initially to reduce her screen time, so she would spend less time watching cartoons. Today, she’s one of a select few who have secured quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tilottama won a silver medal at the Asian Championships in the 10m air rifle to win her quota. Now 15, she won bronze in the Cairo ISSF World Cup in the 10m air rifle event, after staying composed in the face of equipment difficulties. Her performances in 2023 have bumped her up to fifth in the 10m ARW Senior ISSF rankings.

ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023

Silver medal at Asian Championships in 10m air rifle to win Paris 2024 quota

Bronze medal in ISSF World Cup (Cairo) in 10m air rifle

World No. 5 in 10m ARW senior ISSF rankings

