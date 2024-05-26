Archery World Cup Stage 2: Deepika falls to Lim again, returns empty-handed

Deepika Kumari fell short of a successive Archery World Cup medal in her international comeback after becoming a mother, losing to world No 2 Lim Sihyeon and No 3 Alejandra Valencia here on Sunday.

Indian archers thus returned empty-handed in the Olympic discipline recurve category, while securing two medals (one gold and one silver) in the compound section of the World Cup Stage 2.

India had won the women’s team gold and mixed team silver in the compound event on Saturday, but none of the recurve archers other than Deepika were able to make the medal rounds.

The rising 20-year-old from heavyweights South Korea, Lim prevailed 6-2 (28-26, 28-28, 28-27, 27-27) in the semifinal, notching back-to-back wins over the former world No 1 Indian in less than a month.

Deepika, who had lost in straight sets to settle for a silver in the Shanghai World Cup last month, managed to put up some fight taking two points off Lim after drawing the second and fourth sets.

But her three 8s, shooting in the red circle in the first, third and fourth sets cost Deepika dear as Lim sealed the match in four sets.

Fighting for a bronze, Deepika lost to Valencia 4-6 (26-29, 26-28, 28-25, 27-25, 26-29).

Deepika continued her miserable run and shot four 8s in first six arrows to trail 0-4 against the Mexican.

But the Indian bounced back in the next two sets to make it four-all before falling by the wayside in the decisive fifth set with yet another poor round. This was Valencia’s second win against Deepika in four matches.

The two losses should serve as a wake-up call for Deepika before she trains her bow for a fourth consecutive Olympics in Paris under South Korean coaching legend Kim Hyung Tak.

Deepika will be training under Kim for a second stint in six months before she heads to the final Olympics qualification at the World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya in June.