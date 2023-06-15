Archery World Cup Stage-3: Compound archers bag two team bronze medals

Published : Jun 15, 2023 16:13 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar of India during the Archery World Cup Stage -3 | Photo Credit: Twitter/WorldArchery

Indian compound men and women teams have won bronze medals in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 at Medellin, Colombia.

The second-ranked men’s team, consisting of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar, beat Chile 237-228 and Slovenia 237-223 before losing 237-237 (27-29) to Mexico in the semifinals. India beat the host 236-228 in the bronze medal match.

The top-placed Indian women’s team, comprising Aditi Swami, V.Jyothi Surekha and Parneet Kaur, received a first-round bye and defeated El Salvador 230-223 before going down 232-232 (28-29) to the USA in the semifinals. India edged out Mexico 232-232 (29*-29) by shooting closer to the centre in the shoot-off for the bronze.