Indian compound men and women teams have won bronze medals in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 at Medellin, Colombia.
The second-ranked men’s team, consisting of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar, beat Chile 237-228 and Slovenia 237-223 before losing 237-237 (27-29) to Mexico in the semifinals. India beat the host 236-228 in the bronze medal match.
The top-placed Indian women’s team, comprising Aditi Swami, V.Jyothi Surekha and Parneet Kaur, received a first-round bye and defeated El Salvador 230-223 before going down 232-232 (28-29) to the USA in the semifinals. India edged out Mexico 232-232 (29*-29) by shooting closer to the centre in the shoot-off for the bronze.
Recurve rankings:
Latest on Sportstar
- Argentina vs Australia LIVE score: Streaming info, match updates; Preview, Predicted XI
- Archery World Cup Stage-3: Compound archers bag two team bronze medals
- Asia Cup 2023 to start on August 31: Four matches in Pakistan, nine in Sri Lanka
- Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want to leave PSG yet, but should he? - The Frenchman’s contract saga explained
- Premier League full schedule for 2023-24 season
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE