Dhiraj Bommadevara secures India’s first archery Paris Olympics 2024 quota, wins silver in Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament

Dhiraj Bommadevara secured India’s first archery quota in men’s recurve for Paris Olympics 2024.

He defeated Iran’s Mohammadhossein Golshani Asl 6-0 in the Archery Continental Qualifying Tournament (ACQT) semifinal in Bangkok on Saturday.

However, the Indian lost to Lin Zih-Siang of Chinese Taipei 6-5 (10-9) via shoot-off in the final to settle for the silver medal.

Bommadevara will head to the Kim Archery School in Korea with his coach Sonam Tshering Bhutia later this month after getting approval from the sports ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell.

Other Indians in fray, Tarundeep Rai and Ankita Bhakat failed to make it advance to the semifinal.

As per the Olympic qualification system, two quota places per gender will be awarded at the ACQT on the basis of the final standings of individual match-play competitions.

The quota places shall be attributed to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the highest ranked athletes and an NOC shall not obtain more than one quota place per gender at the ACQT.

Recurve: Individual:

Men: B. Dhiraj bt Sadegh Ashrafi Bavlili (Iri) 6-0 in QF, bt Mohammadhossein Golshani Asl (Iri) 6-0 in SF, lost to Lin Zih-Siang (Tpe) 6-5 (10-9) in final; Tarundeep Rai lost to Lin Zih-Siang (Tpe) 6-0 in QF.

Women: Ankita Bhakat lost to Ziyodakhon Abdusattorova (Uzb) 6-4 in QF.