India’s Aditi Swami nominated for World Games award

Indian teenager Aditi Swami, who became the country’s first individual World Archery Champion and youngest titleholder in the modern era (since 2006) at 17, was nominated for the 2023 World Games’ athlete of the year award on Friday.

Apart from the World title, Swami has also won the compound women’s team gold at the World Archery Championships and Asian Games, also finishing as runner-up individually at the latter, and under-18 gold at the World Archery Youth Championships.

Aditi is the sixth archer to be nominated for the award in its 10-year history.

This year’s contest will start on January 10 and runs until the end of January, with only the top 10 passing an initial cut-off on 22 January.