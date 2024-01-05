MagazineBuy Print

India’s Aditi Swami nominated for World Games award

Aditi Swami, who became the country’s first individual World Archery Champion at 17, was nominated for the 2023 World Games’ athlete of the year award on Friday.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 19:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aditi Swami in action.
Aditi Swami in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA


Aditi Swami in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Indian teenager Aditi Swami, who became the country’s first individual World Archery Champion and youngest titleholder in the modern era (since 2006) at 17, was nominated for the 2023 World Games’ athlete of the year award on Friday.

Apart from the World title, Swami has also won the compound women’s team gold at the World Archery Championships and Asian Games, also finishing as runner-up individually at the latter, and under-18 gold at the World Archery Youth Championships.

READ | Sheetal Devi named “Best Para Women Archer of the Year”

Aditi is the sixth archer to be nominated for the award in its 10-year history.

This year’s contest will start on January 10 and runs until the end of January, with only the top 10 passing an initial cut-off on 22 January.

