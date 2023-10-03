MagazineBuy Print

Athletics LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin 2nd in men's decathlon, triple jumpers hunt medals; Vithya Ramraj wins bronze - Hangzhou 2022 scores

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates from Indians in athletics on October 3 in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 03, 2023 17:04 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Athletics on October 3 in Asian Games 2023.
Catch the live score and updates from Athletics on October 3 in Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Catch the live score and updates from Athletics on October 3 in Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcom to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Indians in action in Athletics on October 3 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

  • October 03, 2023 17:04
    Men’s Triple Jump

    Abdulla Aboobacker gets a second jump of 16.62m which puts him in 4th place.

  • October 03, 2023 17:01
    Tejaswin Shankar’s 3rd attempt

    A marginal improvement from the Indian. He lands the javelin at a distance of 51.17m which gets his total from the round to 606 points.

  • October 03, 2023 17:00
    Women’s High Jump - Rubina gets 1.75

    Rubina Yadav needs a second attempt but she gets the job done at 1.75m.

    Pooja too goes over the same distance in two attempts.

  • October 03, 2023 16:58
    Men’s Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel 2nd

    The Indian gets a first attempt of 16.68m which puts him in 2nd place. He is just 10 centimetres behind the China athlete in the first place.

  • October 03, 2023 16:54
    Tejaswin Shanker’s 2nd javelin throw

    Shankar gets a 49.43m throw on his second attempt. It keeps him in fifth place as of now.

  • October 03, 2023 16:53
    VITHYA RAMRAJ WINS BRONZE

    It is another bronze medal for India. Vithya Ramraj gets a bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles race with a timing of 55.68.

  • October 03, 2023 16:51
    Women’s High Jump - Rubina falters on attempt 3

    The Indian cannot make a clearance on the 1.75m height.

  • October 03, 2023 16:49
    Vithya Ramraj in action

    Women’s 400m hurdles record is about to get started.

  • October 03, 2023 16:48
    Men’s Triple Jump - Abdulla Aboobacker

    The Indian starts with a jump of 15.39m. He gets a good run to the board but his last jump fails to hit the peak.

  • October 03, 2023 16:45
    Men’s Decathlon - Tejaswin makes first javelin throw attempt

    The Indian starts with 50.84m. This puts him in fifth place for now.

    China’s Sun Qihao made a throw of 64.41 and leads the pack at the moment.

  • October 03, 2023 16:42
    Pooja goes over 1.70

    It is 2/2 for India. The second Indian Pooja also clears the 1.70 height on her first attempt.

  • October 03, 2023 16:36
    Rubina Yadav clears 1.70

    She gets in the second jump and makes her way over 1.70m. She takes just one attempt each at the initial heights.

  • October 03, 2023 16:33
    Women’s High Jump

    India’s Rubina Yadav and Pooja start by clearing the first hurdle of 1.65m.

  • October 03, 2023 16:29
    Women’s High Jump Startlist

  • October 03, 2023 16:26
    Medals Tally

    Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India wins bronze in men’s canoe double 1000m, sits 4th with 62 medals, 13 golds

  • October 03, 2023 16:18
    Can Tejaswin go all the way?

    With two events to go, the Indian is second and is on track to get on the podium. But can he go on to clinch the gold?

    With two events remaining, here’s what Tejaswin Shankar needs to do to win Asian Games Decathlon gold

  • October 03, 2023 16:12
    Men’s Decathlon Standings

  • October 03, 2023 16:04
    Indians in action today

    4:30 PM: Women’s High Jump Final - Rubina Yadav, Pooja

    4:35 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar

    4:40 PM: Men’s Triple Jump Final - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitharavel

    4:50 PM: Women’s 400m Hurdles Final - R. Vithya Ramraj

    5:05 PM: Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - Yashas P, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

    5:20 PM: Women’s 5000m Final - Parul Chaudhary, Ankita

    5:40 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani

    5:55 PM: Men’s 800m Final - Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal

    6:10 PM: Men’s 1500m (Decathlon Final Event) - Tejaswin Shankar

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

