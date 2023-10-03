Athletics LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin 2nd in men’s decathlon, triple jumpers hunt medals; Vithya Ramraj wins bronze - Hangzhou 2022 scores

Key Updates
- October 03, 2023 17:04Men’s Triple Jump
Abdulla Aboobacker gets a second jump of 16.62m which puts him in 4th place.
- October 03, 2023 17:01Tejaswin Shankar’s 3rd attempt
A marginal improvement from the Indian. He lands the javelin at a distance of 51.17m which gets his total from the round to 606 points.
- October 03, 2023 17:00Women’s High Jump - Rubina gets 1.75
Rubina Yadav needs a second attempt but she gets the job done at 1.75m.
Pooja too goes over the same distance in two attempts.
- October 03, 2023 16:58Men’s Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel 2nd
The Indian gets a first attempt of 16.68m which puts him in 2nd place. He is just 10 centimetres behind the China athlete in the first place.
- October 03, 2023 16:54Tejaswin Shanker’s 2nd javelin throw
Shankar gets a 49.43m throw on his second attempt. It keeps him in fifth place as of now.
- October 03, 2023 16:53VITHYA RAMRAJ WINS BRONZE
It is another bronze medal for India. Vithya Ramraj gets a bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles race with a timing of 55.68.
- October 03, 2023 16:51Women’s High Jump - Rubina falters on attempt 3
The Indian cannot make a clearance on the 1.75m height.
- October 03, 2023 16:49Vithya Ramraj in action
Women’s 400m hurdles record is about to get started.
- October 03, 2023 16:48Men’s Triple Jump - Abdulla Aboobacker
The Indian starts with a jump of 15.39m. He gets a good run to the board but his last jump fails to hit the peak.
- October 03, 2023 16:45Men’s Decathlon - Tejaswin makes first javelin throw attempt
The Indian starts with 50.84m. This puts him in fifth place for now.
China’s Sun Qihao made a throw of 64.41 and leads the pack at the moment.
- October 03, 2023 16:42Pooja goes over 1.70
It is 2/2 for India. The second Indian Pooja also clears the 1.70 height on her first attempt.
- October 03, 2023 16:36Rubina Yadav clears 1.70
She gets in the second jump and makes her way over 1.70m. She takes just one attempt each at the initial heights.
- October 03, 2023 16:33Women’s High Jump
India’s Rubina Yadav and Pooja start by clearing the first hurdle of 1.65m.
- October 03, 2023 16:29Women’s High Jump Startlist
- October 03, 2023 16:26Medals Tally
- October 03, 2023 16:18Can Tejaswin go all the way?
With two events to go, the Indian is second and is on track to get on the podium. But can he go on to clinch the gold?
- October 03, 2023 16:12Men’s Decathlon Standings
- October 03, 2023 16:04Indians in action today
4:30 PM: Women’s High Jump Final - Rubina Yadav, Pooja
4:35 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar
4:40 PM: Men’s Triple Jump Final - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitharavel
4:50 PM: Women’s 400m Hurdles Final - R. Vithya Ramraj
5:05 PM: Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - Yashas P, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
5:20 PM: Women’s 5000m Final - Parul Chaudhary, Ankita
5:40 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani
5:55 PM: Men’s 800m Final - Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal
6:10 PM: Men’s 1500m (Decathlon Final Event) - Tejaswin Shankar
