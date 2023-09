Asian Games 2023: Swimming full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s mixed relay

The 19th Asian Games is set to take place between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Swimming has been a constant event at the Asian Games since the 1951 edition in New Delhi. The event has been dominated by Japan and China over the years.

India has accumulated nine medals in swimming events at the Asian Games, including one gold, two silver and six bronze.

Swimming at the 2023 Asian Games will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena from September 24 to 29, where the athletes will compete for 41 gold medals.

Here is the full schedule of swimming events at the Asian Games 2023: