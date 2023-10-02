India took its medal tally in athletics to 16 at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

The day started with Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba grabbing silver and bronze medals, respectively in women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Ancy Sojan won silver medal in women’s long jump with a new personal best of 6.63m. In the end, the quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, R. Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan clinched bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay team event which was later upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka got disqualified due to lane infringement.

Earlier, on Sunday, Avinash Sable won the gold medal in 3000m Steeplechase with an Asian Games record. Tajindarpal Singh Toor got the second gold in shot put as he defended his title with a throw of 20.36 metres.

Among the silver medallists on Sunday were Murali Sreeshankar in men’s long jump, Harmilan Bains in women’s 1500 metres and Ajay Kumar Saroj in the men’s 1500 metres.

Jyothi Yarraji also won a silver after drama in the women’s 100m hurdles race. Home favourite Wu Yanni made a false start but was allowed to continue. The Indian won a bronze originally but upon a review, the Chinese athlete was disqualified.

The 2018 Asian Games champion, Jinson Johnson, also medalled on Sunday, winning a bronze in men’s 1500 metres.

Kiran Baliyan clinched nation’s first medal in track and field events with a bronze in women’s shot put on Friday followed by Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh winning silver and bronze medals, respectively in men’s 10000m on Saturday.

Here is the full list of athletes who have won medals in athletics at the ongoing Asian Games so far: