  • Avinash Sable - Gold, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
  • Tajindarpal Singh Toor - Gold, Men’s Shot Put
  • Harmilan Bains - Silver, Women’s 1500 metres
  • Ajay Kumar Saroj - Silver, Men’s 1500 metres
  • Jyothi Yarraji - Silver, Women’s 100m hurdles
  • Murali Sreeshankar - Silver, Men’s Long Jump
  • Ancy Sojan - Silver, Women’s Long Jump
  • Parul Chaudhary - Silver, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
  • Muhammed Ajmal, R. Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan - Silver, 4x400m Mixed Relay Team
  • Kartik Kumar - Silver, Men’s 10000m
  • Nandini Agasara - Bronze, Women’s Heptathlon
  • Jinson Johnson - Bronze, Men’s 1500 metres
  • Seena Punia - Bronze, Women’s Discus Throw
  • Priti Lamba - Bronze, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
  • Gulveer Singh - Bronze, Men’s 10000m
  • Kiran Baliyan - Bronze, Women’s Shot Put