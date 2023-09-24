Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 24 and winners list

India won its first Asian Games 2023 medal when the women’s 10m air rifle team comprising Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey won silver with a total of 1886.0.
FOLLOW | Asian Games, September 24 Live Updates
As on September 24, India won five medals including three silver and two bronze, out of which three were from shooting and two in rowing.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Bronze
