Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 24 and winners list

Asian Games 2023: As on September 24, India has won five medals including three silver and two bronze.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 19:30 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Silver medalist team India’s Ramita, left, Mehuli Ghosh, center, and Ashi Chouksey during the awards ceremony of the women’s 10-meter air rifle team final at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in the 19th Asian Games.
Silver medalist team India’s Ramita, left, Mehuli Ghosh, center, and Ashi Chouksey during the awards ceremony of the women’s 10-meter air rifle team final at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Silver medalist team India’s Ramita, left, Mehuli Ghosh, center, and Ashi Chouksey during the awards ceremony of the women’s 10-meter air rifle team final at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP

India won its first Asian Games 2023 medal when the women’s 10m air rifle team comprising Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey won silver with a total of 1886.0.

FOLLOW | Asian Games, September 24 Live Updates

As on September 24, India won five medals including three silver and two bronze, out of which three were from shooting and two in rowing.

Sport Event Medal
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Bronze

