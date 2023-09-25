MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 25 and winners list

Asian Games 2023: As of September 25, India has won 11 medals comprising two gold, three silver and six bronze.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 20:22 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil (right), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (centre) and Divyansh Singh Panwar with their gold medals during the presentation ceremony of Men’s 10m Air Rifle team event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.
Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil (right), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (centre) and Divyansh Singh Panwar with their gold medals during the presentation ceremony of Men’s 10m Air Rifle team event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil (right), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (centre) and Divyansh Singh Panwar with their gold medals during the presentation ceremony of Men’s 10m Air Rifle team event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won India’s first Asian Games 2023 gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team event with a new World Record score of 1893.7.

FOLLOW | Asian Games, September 25 Live Updates

As of September 25, India has won 11 medals - two gold, three silver and six bronze.

Sport Event Medal
Cricket Women's team Gold
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze

