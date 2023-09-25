Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 25 and winners list

The trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won India’s first Asian Games 2023 gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team event with a new World Record score of 1893.7.
As of September 25, India has won 11 medals - two gold, three silver and six bronze.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Cricket
|Women's team
|Gold
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
