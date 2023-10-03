Indian Wrestling squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022

India’s wrestling contingent for the Hangzhou Asian Games will be headed by Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who will be competing in the 65 kg category.
The 18-member squad will be looking to improve its performance from the last Asian Games, where it won two gold medals and a bronze.
India has won a total 59 medals in the continental competition, including 11 gold medals, one of which was won by Bajrang in the 2018 games.
Vinesh Phogat, who won the other gold medal for India in Jakarta, misses out this time after suffering a late injury. She will be replaced by 2022 U-20 world champion Antim Panghal.
Another significant absence will be that of Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who failed to clear the trials.
At the Hangzhou Asian Games, the wrestling events will be held in Lin’an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre from October 4 to October 7, with the athletes competing for 18 gold medals.
Wrestling Squad
